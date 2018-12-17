Suncor Energy (SU) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at UBS Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, www.baystreet.ca reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.01% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 2nd. GMP Securities lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$57.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.00.

SU stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching C$39.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,925. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$39.22 and a twelve month high of C$55.47.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.82999977905625 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

