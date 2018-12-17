SunTrust Banks Initiates Coverage on AstraZeneca (AZN)

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 9th. HSBC reiterated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.38. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AstraZeneca news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca purchased 600,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $10,519,000. BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

