Superior Energy Services (SPN) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Superior Energy Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Seaport Global Securities set a $10.00 price target on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Superior Energy Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.45 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Superior Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Superior Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.17.

SPN stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $590.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Superior Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.73.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $573.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.47 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. Superior Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at $675,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Funk bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $135,348.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 139,000 shares of company stock worth $596,420. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

