Surge Energy (ZPTAF) Stock Rating Lowered by GMP Securities

GMP Securities cut shares of Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta; the Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake, in northwestern Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta.

