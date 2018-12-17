Synlogic (SYBX) Now Covered by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We initiate coverage on Buy rating (PT$20) on its differentiated genetically-engineered live biotherapeutic product (LBP) platform, which targets metabolic and immune-mediated diseases. Synlogic is developing Synthetic Biotics, based on the probiotic E. coli Nissle engineered with gene circuits to break down toxic byproducts of metabolic dysfunction, either genetic or induced, or to modulate immune responses. While Synthetic Biotics are not intended to address dysbiosis, the chassis was originally derived from the microbiome of a healthy individual, so we include 2 (see Figure 1 and our 21 October research).”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synlogic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synlogic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Synlogic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.11.

SYBX opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.65. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 1,912.74% and a negative return on equity of 39.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,100,000. Aquilo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,182,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,301,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,958,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,958,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

