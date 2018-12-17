Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 154,432 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 265.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 225.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 price objective on Synovus Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

NYSE:SNV opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $363.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

In other news, CEO Kessel D. Stelling bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen J. Gula sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $52,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $399,195. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

