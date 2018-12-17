SYSCO Co. (SYY) Stake Decreased by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. SYSCO comprises about 2.4% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.39 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 68.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $67.00 target price on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,215,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $147,222,101.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,804.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $330,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $466,829.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,750,007 shares of company stock worth $249,273,639 over the last three months. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

