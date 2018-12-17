T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities research analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) to report sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $5.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 5,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $523,901.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,957,395.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,797,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,722,000 after purchasing an additional 463,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,212,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,315,952,000 after acquiring an additional 457,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,212,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,315,952,000 after acquiring an additional 457,683 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 131.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 775,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,971,000 after acquiring an additional 440,157 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,346,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,013,792,000 after acquiring an additional 368,297 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,960,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,581. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $90.69 and a 52-week high of $127.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 51.57%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

