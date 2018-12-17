Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,026,004 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 17,380,157 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,070,036 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $36.53 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

