Tanaka Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Beyondspring Inc (BYSI)

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 106.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,606 shares during the quarter. Beyondspring accounts for approximately 2.9% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Beyondspring were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BYSI traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.26. 59 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,169. The company has a market cap of $457.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.29. Beyondspring Inc has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Beyondspring Inc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BYSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $60.00 target price on shares of Beyondspring and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

