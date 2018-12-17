Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) Holdings Lifted by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 89,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,175,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,528,000 after purchasing an additional 158,449 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 248,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,838,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,438,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

NYSE:TCO opened at $50.78 on Monday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.73 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.52). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 14.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $159.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Taubman Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.99.

In other Taubman Centers news, Director Jonathan Litt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,430.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,250 shares of company stock worth $122,363 over the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) Holdings Lifted by Riverhead Capital Management LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/taubman-centers-inc-tco-holdings-lifted-by-riverhead-capital-management-llc.html.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.