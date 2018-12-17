TC Pipelines, LP (TCP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

TCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on TC Pipelines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays set a $31.00 price objective on TC Pipelines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut TC Pipelines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TC Pipelines in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 116.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 38,840 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,500,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,782,000 after acquiring an additional 246,327 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TC Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,847,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in TC Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCP stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.11. TC Pipelines has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $57.08.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 67.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Pipelines will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

