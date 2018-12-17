TE Connectivity (TEL) Board of Directors Approves Share Buyback Program

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program, which allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares on Friday, December 14th. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $73.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $72.52 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $103.00 target price on TE Connectivity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “TE Connectivity (TEL) Board of Directors Approves Share Buyback Program” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/te-connectivity-tel-board-of-directors-approves-share-buyback-program.html.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.