Teekay (TK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Shipping Corporation is a leading provider of international crude oil and petroleum product transportation services through the world’s largest fleet of medium size oil tankers. The Company’s modern fleet provides such transportation services to major oil companies, major oil traders and government agencies, principally in the region spanning from the Red Sea to the U.S. West Coast. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teekay in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Teekay in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of TK opened at $4.01 on Friday. Teekay has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $402.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). Teekay had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Teekay will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Teekay by 60.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teekay by 120.1% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Teekay in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Teekay in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Teekay in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects.

