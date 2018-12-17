Tejon Ranch (TRC) versus Urban Edge Properties (UE) Critical Survey

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Tejon Ranch does not pay a dividend. Urban Edge Properties pays out 65.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urban Edge Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tejon Ranch 0 0 1 0 3.00 Urban Edge Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tejon Ranch presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.26%. Given Tejon Ranch’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tejon Ranch is more favorable than Urban Edge Properties.

Volatility & Risk

Tejon Ranch has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch 9.40% 1.00% 0.82% Urban Edge Properties 20.55% 8.39% 2.99%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch $35.66 million 13.01 -$1.55 million N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties $407.04 million 5.18 $67.07 million $1.34 13.78

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Tejon Ranch.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Tejon Ranch on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to 2 auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, 2 full-service restaurants, a motel, an antique shop, and a United States Postal Service facility; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in the land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 1,186 acres, almonds in 1,983 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 775 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 1,000 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as permanent crops. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

