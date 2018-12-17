Tekcapital (TEK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.65

Tekcapital PLC (LON:TEK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.65 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.05 ($0.07), with a volume of 72358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.07).

About Tekcapital (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company engages in the provision of recruitment activities; and provides reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers.

