Tele Columbus AG (TC1) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €4.11 ($4.78).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Commerzbank set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. equinet set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th.

Get Tele Columbus alerts:

ETR:TC1 opened at €3.16 ($3.67) on Monday. Tele Columbus has a 52 week low of €7.96 ($9.26) and a 52 week high of €10.40 ($12.09).

Tele Columbus Company Profile

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates cable networks in Germany. It operates through two segments, TV and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue and digital TV and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Tele Columbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele Columbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.