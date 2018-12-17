Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Argus upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 132,741,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,168,122,000 after buying an additional 1,143,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 12.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,125,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,107,000 after buying an additional 561,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 122.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after buying an additional 2,560,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter valued at about $33,931,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 324.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after buying an additional 2,312,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

