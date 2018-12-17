Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,541 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 122.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the second quarter worth about $33,931,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 324.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,625 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,807,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 62,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 173.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 764,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERIC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.49.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $8.98 on Monday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

