Teradyne (TER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Teradyne (NYSE:TER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.70.

TER stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

