Tertiary Minerals (TYM) Trading Down 11.6%

Shares of Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM) dropped 11.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Approximately 1,450,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

About Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM)

Tertiary Minerals plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily focuses on fluorspar, the primary raw material source of fluorine for the chemical, steel, and aluminum industries. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; Lassedalen fluorspar project located to the south-west of Oslo, Norway; and the MB fluorspar project that includes 146 contiguous mining claims covering an area approximately 2,800 acres located to the south-west of town of Eureka in central Nevada.

