Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Given a $26.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TEVA. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. CIBC reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.24.

NYSE TEVA opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.74. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,940.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,488 shares in the company, valued at $58,940.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $56,334.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,334.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,768 shares of company stock worth $158,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,481,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,785 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.0% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 9,911,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,484,000 after acquiring an additional 817,964 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,454,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,171 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $161,826,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,335,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,466,000 after acquiring an additional 264,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

