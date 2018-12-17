TFS Financial Co. (TFSL) Given $17.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TFS Financial an industry rank of 106 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFSL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,671,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 478,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFS Financial stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.92. 8,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,640. TFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.33.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $73.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

