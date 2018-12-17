THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR (TCKGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Thomas Cook Group Plc provides leisure travel services. The Company owns, operates and manages travel agencies, tour operators and car hire agencies, as well as owning their own aircraft fleet, cruise ships and resort properties. Thomas Cook Group Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

TCKGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of TCKGY opened at $0.67 on Thursday. THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, Smartline, and Aldiana brands, as well as partner hotels.

