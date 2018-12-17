Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $38.13 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,464 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $38,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,471. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.75% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

