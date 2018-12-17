Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Allstate Corp (ALL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 474,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,479 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Allstate were worth $46,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1,316.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $64,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.00. 276,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,569. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $78.94 and a 12-month high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.28). Allstate had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

