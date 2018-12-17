Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Teradata Co. (TDC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,366,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 609,134 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Teradata were worth $51,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 924.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.11 per share, with a total value of $242,259.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,890.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 100,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $44.27.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.95 million. Teradata had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. Teradata’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

