Tigercoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.00 (TGC)

Tigercoin (CURRENCY:TGC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. Tigercoin has a total market capitalization of $109,239.00 and $0.00 worth of Tigercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tigercoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Tigercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00013193 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000080 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00051304 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tigercoin Coin Profile

Tigercoin (TGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 6th, 2013. Tigercoin’s total supply is 43,536,800 coins. Tigercoin’s official Twitter account is @TigerCoin. The official website for Tigercoin is tigercoin.wordpress.com.

Tigercoin Coin Trading

Tigercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tigercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tigercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tigercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

