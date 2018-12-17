Timken Co (TKR) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Timken were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

In related news, Director Frank C. Sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.05 per share, for a total transaction of $205,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Bank of America raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.15 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. Timken Co has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.58 million. Timken had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Timken Co will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.59%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/timken-co-tkr-shares-bought-by-tower-research-capital-llc-trc.html.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.