TiVo (TIVO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TIVO. B. Riley upped their price target on TiVo from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised TiVo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TiVo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

TIVO stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. TiVo has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of -0.25.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.44). TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TiVo will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. TiVo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in TiVo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,592,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo in the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo in the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo in the second quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

