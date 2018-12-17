Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) Now Covered by Analysts at Laidlaw

Research analysts at Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TLSA opened at $8.00 on Monday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

