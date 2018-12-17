TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Holdings Reduced by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 686,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 0.7% of Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $76,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 280.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,115 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 65,379 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $59.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $58.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $45.22 on Monday. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 7.98%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

