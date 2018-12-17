Toromont Industries (TIH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $52.91

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$52.91 and last traded at C$53.23, with a volume of 85483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$70.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.26.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$900.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries Ltd will post 3.45000002553664 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.84%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Katherine Anne Rethy purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$59.80 per share, with a total value of C$101,660.00.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in a variety of applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

