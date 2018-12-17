Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 12,900.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,801 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 2,304.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 480,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 460,900 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $735,000. SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 80.3% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 89,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

SQQQ stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

