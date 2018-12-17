Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $297,000 Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 2,414.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 81.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 44.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. Raymond James upgraded Vermilion Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vermilion Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NYSE:VET opened at $21.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $40.59.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $389.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.1736 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 411.76%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

