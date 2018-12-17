Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 44.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 43.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,803,000 after buying an additional 306,997 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,126,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 91.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 311,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,957,000 after purchasing an additional 148,723 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 30.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,923,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 582,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,101,000 after buying an additional 133,290 shares during the period.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $192,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,474,490.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $821,965 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

DECK opened at $121.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $501.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. ValuEngine downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Macquarie set a $105.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.14.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

