Tractor Supply (TSCO) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to Buy

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $107.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $94.00.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $80.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $89.19 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $97.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 19,818 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $1,915,409.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 20,278 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $1,968,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Tractor Supply by 58.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

