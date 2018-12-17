TransAlta Co. (TAC) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0299 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th.

TransAlta has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.8% annually over the last three years. TransAlta has a payout ratio of 800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,634. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.66. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 10.56%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

