Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) Holdings Reduced by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its holdings in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $11,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 27.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 31.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 33.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 30.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBK stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 45,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $865.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.39%. Triumph Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $378,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

