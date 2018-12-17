TrueCar (TRUE) Research Coverage Started at SunTrust Banks

Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TRUE. ValuEngine lowered shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get TrueCar alerts:

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $9.80 on Monday. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 2.60.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $103,608.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,966.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,168 shares of company stock worth $121,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,126,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,992,000 after acquiring an additional 821,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,955,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after acquiring an additional 295,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,955,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after acquiring an additional 295,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,246,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,083,000 after acquiring an additional 107,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,485,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.