Tucows Inc. (TC) Director Sells C$256,560.00 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) Director Allen Karp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.52, for a total transaction of C$256,560.00.

Shares of TSE:TC traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$84.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.39. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of C$62.85 and a 12 month high of C$89.78.

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$109.15 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post 1.76999996353079 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

