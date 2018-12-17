Turtlecoin (TRTL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $51,267.00

Turtlecoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Turtlecoin has a market cap of $1.05 million and $51,267.00 worth of Turtlecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Turtlecoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Turtlecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Turtlecoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000145 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Turtlecoin Profile

Turtlecoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Turtlecoin’s total supply is 26,223,509,454 coins. The official message board for Turtlecoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for Turtlecoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Turtlecoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Turtlecoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

Turtlecoin Coin Trading

Turtlecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turtlecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Turtlecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Turtlecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Turtlecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Turtlecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.