Twin Disc, Incorporated (TWIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

TWIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Twin Disc in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th.

TWIN opened at $15.68 on Monday. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $74.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,434 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 331,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,455,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,132,000 after acquiring an additional 129,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

