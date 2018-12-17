Ulord (UT) Price Tops $0.0490 on Top Exchanges

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Ulord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00001369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Kucoin and TOPBTC. Ulord has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $228,923.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ulord has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.89 or 0.02286982 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00143291 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00186096 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028382 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028275 BTC.

Ulord Profile

Ulord’s total supply is 143,479,772 coins and its circulating supply is 45,982,127 coins. Ulord’s official website is ulord.one. Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ulord Coin Trading

Ulord can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ulord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ulord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

