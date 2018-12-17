Uniform Fiscal Object Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market capitalization of $668,603.00 and $211.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $50.98, $5.60 and $18.94.

About Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object (CRYPTO:UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,724,445,637 coins. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Trading

Uniform Fiscal Object can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $24.68, $51.55, $7.50, $18.94, $50.98, $13.77, $20.33, $10.39, $32.15, $24.43 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

