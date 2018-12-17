United Bankshares (UBSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UBSI. BidaskClub cut United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded United Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $180.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.56 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 985.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 103.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 923.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $224,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

