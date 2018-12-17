United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Zacks Investment Research raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on United Continental from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Stephens raised United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Macquarie raised United Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:UAL opened at $87.74 on Monday. United Continental has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $97.85.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 30,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.57 per share, with a total value of $2,777,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 152,707 shares in the company, valued at $14,136,086.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,781,000. Ashler Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 1,653,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 995.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 961,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after purchasing an additional 873,525 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 812,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,335,000 after purchasing an additional 453,559 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

