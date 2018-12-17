United Rentals (URI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $130.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on URI. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Macquarie set a $99.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.23.

Shares of URI stock opened at $105.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.60. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $190.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,276.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jenne K. Britell bought 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,079.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in United Rentals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in United Rentals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in United Rentals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and pump.

