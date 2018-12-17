United Services Automobile Association Has $3.95 Million Stake in Caci International Inc (CACI)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Caci International were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caci International in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Caci International by 380.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caci International in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caci International during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in Caci International during the third quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI opened at $159.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Caci International Inc has a 1-year low of $131.70 and a 1-year high of $200.85.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $1.08. Caci International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caci International Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Loop Capital set a $220.00 target price on Caci International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Caci International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on Caci International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a report on Monday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.50.

Caci International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

