Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) Stake Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.80% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $38,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 403.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $68.59 on Monday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $77.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

